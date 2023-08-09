Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Limited economic analysis misleads on climate crisis

Perhaps I’m not being fair by bringing up the climate crisis in response to the column’s limited economic analysis.

Opinion by John McDonald, Duluth
Today at 9:14 AM

The economics of fossil-fuel prices and poor people on fixed incomes are more complicated than was explained by Saul Anuzis in his Aug. 4 “National View” column in the News Tribune, “ Proposed ‘conservation’ rule would create unnecessary challenges .”

The president of the 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens seems to want us to keep extracting more and more fossil fuels from our public lands so energy prices stay low, so poor people on fixed incomes can afford to drive their cars (if they own a car; they seem to ride the bus a lot or walk, if it’s not too hot), and to pay for electricity to keep their little window air conditioners running overtime during record-breaking heat that’s due to the climate crisis caused by burning more and more of those fossil fuels necessary to keep energy prices low so poor people on fixed incomes can afford — oh, sorry.

Perhaps I’m not being fair by bringing up the climate crisis in response to the column’s limited economic analysis. But like I used to tell my environmental economics students, you can easily come to some bad conclusions by doing a limited economic analysis.

John McDonald

Duluth

