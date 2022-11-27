Reader's View: Life isn’t about what we accumulate

We can live a self-centered life, or we can live a God-centered life. If you choose a God-centered life, I believe you will experience joy and will spend eternity in heaven. If you choose a self-centered life, you always want more money and power, it seems; you will hate others and want to control them. I believe you will spend eternity in hell.

The Bible’s book of Romans says that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. John’s first gospel says that if we confess our sins, God will forgive our sins and will cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Life isn't about what you accumulate for yourself; it is about what you do for others. God is love. We are commanded to love Him and one another.

Caroline Burley

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.