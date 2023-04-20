Reader's View: Let science guide gun reform
Those under 30 should be prohibited from buying or owning firearms.
Follow the science. The brain doesn’t reach adulthood until age 30, according to Dr. Frances E. Jensen, author of “The Teenage Brain,” commenting in Men's Health in March 2019.
It makes sense to use this as a guideline for gun reform. Those under 30 should be prohibited from buying or owning firearms. Parents or qualified adults could supervise the use of guns for those under 30. Military and police policies could be reviewed for possible reform, too.
I suggest that any adult under 30 should be exempt from direct combat duty.
Martin Rhoads
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT