Reader's View: Let science guide gun reform

Follow the science. The brain doesn’t reach adulthood until age 30, according to Dr. Frances E. Jensen, author of “The Teenage Brain,” commenting in Men's Health in March 2019.

It makes sense to use this as a guideline for gun reform. Those under 30 should be prohibited from buying or owning firearms. Parents or qualified adults could supervise the use of guns for those under 30. Military and police policies could be reviewed for possible reform, too.

I suggest that any adult under 30 should be exempt from direct combat duty.

Martin Rhoads

Duluth

