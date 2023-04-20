99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Let science guide gun reform

Those under 30 should be prohibited from buying or owning firearms.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Martin Rhoads, Duluth
Today at 12:04 PM

Follow the science. The brain doesn’t reach adulthood until age 30, according to Dr. Frances E. Jensen, author of “The Teenage Brain,” commenting in Men's Health in March 2019.

It makes sense to use this as a guideline for gun reform. Those under 30 should be prohibited from buying or owning firearms. Parents or qualified adults could supervise the use of guns for those under 30. Military and police policies could be reviewed for possible reform, too.

I suggest that any adult under 30 should be exempt from direct combat duty.

Martin Rhoads

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stauber’s support for transplants appreciated
April 19, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Steve Busam, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: We can have both safe mining, clean water
April 19, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Rob Farnsworth, Chisholm
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Stop wasting time, enact ‘real gun control’
April 19, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Peter Krause, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank web.jpg
Minnesota
Bemidji woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, assault in Red Lake Nation
April 19, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Waves splash against snow and ice covered rocks.
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
April 20, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: After blast of summer-like weather, winter stages comeback
April 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
black lab retrieving dummy
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program
April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers