Reader's View: Let people vote on locking down

I’ve written countless social-media rants and deleted most of them. Accusing people of being armchair epidemiologists or challenging their economics degree is unnecessary. People have opinions, and today we share those on social media instead of in coffee houses. Some choose to have parties and read the paper and some choose to use social media to share. If you disagree and want to debate, that is wonderful. But name-calling has no place in our schools, nor should it among adults.

I would love for the decision over whether a state should lock down for all or for the most vulnerable to be left to a vote of the citizens. Let people make the decision. Both parties have stated they know what the public wants. We are a republic whose decisions are voted on democratically by elected representatives, with three branches of government. However sadly most will vote based upon their party without considering other opinions. We warn our kids of a closed mindset in school, yet adults elect government officials and public policy with closed minds. We have shouted at other parties in rage, teased and called names. It has to be a choice to stop reacting in rage and emotion and to listen with an open mind.

We know that living in an echo chamber and surrounding ourselves with yes men is not the best way to run a business. Why have we allowed our government to run that way? All perspectives are valuable, and multiple opinions will lead to the best outcome. When will Americans realize they are voting for a closed mindset?

Russell Kurhajetz

Duluth