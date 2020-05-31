Reader's View: Lester Golf needed during pandemic

Mayor Emily Larson’s explanation for closing the Lester Park Golf Course this season has been inadequate. She basically just said she was sure some people would be disappointed, ho hum.

Her defense seems to be that spending city money on golf during this troubling time can’t be justified. Well, let’s examine what she seems to have no problem hemorrhaging taxpayers’ money on: fireworks, a possible 1% levy increase for yet more Lakewalk repairs, a sustainability officer and a housing professional position in City Hall, bike paths, Spirit Mountain, and the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Perhaps we can put together a few plans to help mitigate the cost of operating Lester. It would be worth a look.

Activities outdoors are more important now than ever because of the pandemic. Golf is an easy activity to perform, with distancing in place. And the crew that takes care of the course at Lester Park was working with distancing before the coronavirus arrived.

Social interaction during these depressing times is easily worth the cost of opening up Lester Park. Tee it up, Mayor Larson.

Dan Gaylord

Duluth