Reader's View: Lester a good golf course for kids

Being new to golf, I enjoyed reading about 14-year old Christian Houser's interest in opening the municipal Lester Park Golf Course ( “14-year-old’s drive is to open Lester ,” May 2).

Many young people are at the driving range and golf course with families — and without cellphones. They appear healthy, interested in golf, and respectful. And they are learning a lifelong sport.

Hopefully the fun of learning and being active outside will continue to be available at Lester Park Golf Course.

Pam Griggs

Duluth