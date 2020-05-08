99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Lester a good golf course for kids

By Pam Griggs, Duluth
May 08, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Being new to golf, I enjoyed reading about 14-year old Christian Houser's interest in opening the municipal Lester Park Golf Course ( “14-year-old’s drive is to open Lester ,” May 2).

Many young people are at the driving range and golf course with families — and without cellphones. They appear healthy, interested in golf, and respectful. And they are learning a lifelong sport.

Hopefully the fun of learning and being active outside will continue to be available at Lester Park Golf Course.

Pam Griggs

Duluth

