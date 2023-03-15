Reader's View: Legislature positioned to fix senior-care system

My job as a senior caregiver brings me joy and pride. Our seniors have earned a right to quality care and housing in their local communities, and I am proud to be one of the people serving them.

However, due to inaction from the Legislature, our state’s senior-caregiving system is in crisis, and our seniors can’t always get the help they need.

The long-term-care industry has faced many challenges in my 30-plus years in the industry, and none of them compare to what we face today. Seniors are being turned away from long-term-care options because nearly 20,000 caregiving positions are vacant.

With an average starting wage of just $17 an hour for physically and emotionally exhausting work, I understand why potential caregivers may be hesitant to enter the field and why some caregivers have changed careers entirely.

Many providers have run out of ways to increase wages. The state government controls the reimbursement rates for senior care, directly affecting how much providers can pay caregivers. This session, the Minnesota Legislature is considering legislation to increase caregiver wages and bring workers back to the field by fixing the broken system that caused this crisis.

As chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives, Duluth Rep. Liz Olson plays a key role in setting the budget priorities for the Minnesota Legislature. Increasing wages and bringing caregivers back into the profession would help ensure we can continue providing our state’s seniors with the quality care they need and deserve.

Seniors are already facing waiting lists for long-term-care settings like nursing homes and assisted-living homes. If there isn’t action soon, the caregiver shortage will only get more dire. Our seniors are counting on you, Rep. Olson.

Chester Fishel

Duluth

The writer is administrator of Viewcrest Health Center and Franciscan Health Center in Duluth.