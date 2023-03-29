Reader's View: Legislature, invest in affordable housing

Minnesota has an affordable-housing crisis that impacts every county and every community across the state. In Duluth, there are 600 unsheltered people while our shelter beds number 155.

There is a plan to address this crisis. “Stepping on Up” is a five-year plan supported by nine housing-service providers collaborating on lasting solutions to address homelessness in our community.

The Pathway Home Act would provide money needed locally for Stepping on Up, almost $300 million statewide for shelter expansion, emergency services, homeless-youth programs, and transitional-housing programs. Right now our legislative leaders are busy determining budget targets in their committees and are deciding how to use the $17.7 billion surplus. Their decisions will impact how our state invests in housing for years to come.

So, right now is the time to tell your representatives to invest in shelter and affordable housing.

Debbie Freedman

Duluth

The writer is a board member for Chum.