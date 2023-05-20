Reader's View: Legislation a white flag to mass shootings

When I read the May 13 headline, “ Bill would train kids on bleeding control ,” I thought, “Oh, this is rich; let’s train elementary-school kids to apply first aid to gunshot victims.”

Reading further, I realized the Texas legislator who introduced the bill did so with no apparent sense of irony. She was deadly serious. She apparently surmised that since we cannot (will not) address the causes of the epidemic of mass slayings, we had best address the consequences. Let’s stanch the bloodshed. Let’s have schoolchildren bind up the wounds of their classmates.

Has it really come to this?

Roger B. Day

Duluth

