Reader's View: Law center a threat to free speech

I second the sentiments expressed in the impressive letter of Feb. 25, “ Story an attack on Christianity, Christian values .”

As the letter stated, the subheadline on a Feb. 15 news story in the News Tribune (“‘He Gets Us’ ads have donors with anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ ties”) was inflammatory and seemed to seek nothing less than to besmirch pro-Jesus Super Bowl ads while also defaming those opposed to abortion and the LGBTQ agenda. It is sad that in this morally inverted (evil is good and good is evil) world, an ad extolling the infinite love of Jesus Christ could be deemed hateful or offensive.

I was surprised the writer of the news story was foolish enough to use the claims of the long-since-discredited Southern Poverty Law Center to attack the ads. As writer Tyler O’Neil documents in his book, “Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center,” the center is deeply corrupt (allegedly hiding ill-gotten funds in the Cayman Islands) and hateful (has lost millions in lawsuits over false, disingenuous accusations toward those holding different political views). O’Neil maintains the center’s tactics of intimidation and resultant blacklisting are an ongoing threat to the culture of free speech in America.

Harold Swanson

Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT