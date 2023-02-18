Reader's View: Kids deserve apologies for COVID-19 actions

The students of our local school districts deserve an apology from the local leadership who implemented harmful policies in the last three years.

As they were so keen to tell us, “Follow the science.”

We now have hard scientific data — from Johns Hopkins University , Cochrane Library , and others — recognized as fact by both sides of the political fence to go along with the age-old wisdom and science presented by numerous individuals showing that lockdowns and mask mandates were at best ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and at worst extremely harmful to our innocent children. We are now presented with a mental and physical health crisis in our schools for many of our children.

I believe in accountability and the recognition of decisions made in error. I also believe in forgiveness. The first step for our communities to heal and move forward in a healthy manner is for these leaders to apologize, to recognize the harm caused by their decisions (for whatever reason they made them), and to pledge to do the right thing going forward.

Our children are hurting, and if we do not choose to make the difficult decisions required to promote healing, their health will continue to decline.

Hillary Hedin

Cloquet