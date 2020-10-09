99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Keep public lands in public hands

By Frank J. Koshere, Duluth
October 09, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Let’s be thankful for public lands. If you’ve been outdoors this summer, you know it’s been busy. Stress from COVID-19 has made us realize how much we need public spaces outside: places to escape the chaos. Let’s be especially thankful for all the public land opportunities we enjoy.

We all know that nature is good for the soul. You might be a biker, hiker, dog walker, wave watcher, leaf watcher, hunter, bird watcher, canoer, kayaker, or walker with your children, mother, or friend. Chances are you have enjoyed being on public land. After all, we are all public landowners. And public lands are good for your soul.

It’s been said that politics are a window into a person’s soul. When we vote this election, it can reflect the deepest values, the longest-lasting values in our soul. Next time outside, reflect on who will do the most to protect your use of public lands and who will want to lease or sell it to corporate interests. Who do you trust to manage your public lands?

Let’s keep public lands in public hands.

Frank J. Koshere

Duluth

