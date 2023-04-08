50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Keep flags at half-staff until gun violence addressed

Let us keep our flags, reflecting our grief, at half-staff until Congress shows it cares enough to act.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by John Hinners, Duluth
Today at 11:36 AM

Driving through Lakeside, past flags at half-staff following the tragic shootings in Nashville, I conceived a modest proposal.

Whereas we have had more than 130 senseless mass-shootings this year, slaughtering innocent children and their devoted adult shepherds, let us not raise the flags back to full height. Let us keep our flags, reflecting our grief, at half-staff until Congress shows it cares enough to act. Let our flags remain lowered until assault weapons are again banned, universal background checks are required, and red-flag laws are codified throughout our land.

Only then should we raise the flags to their highest point once more to honor the courage it takes to stand up to evil.

John Hinners

Duluth

Reader's View.jpg
Reader's View.jpg
Reader's View.jpg
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
items on display at museum
wild turkey
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
