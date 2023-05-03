Reader's View: Justice finally catching up with Trump

The April 8 letter, “ Trump indictment politically motivated by hate ,” claimed the previous president’s indictment for falsifying business documents to hide hush money was a form of political persecution.

In fact, that indictment appears to be just the beginning of justice finally catching up with Donald J. Trump. The hush-money case is far less important than others on the horizon, but MAGA Republicans are already comparing Trump’s legal woes to the crucifixion of Christ.

Just wait. There’s the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation case. There’s the New York business-fraud case. There’s the Georgia election-interference case, and a conviction in state court there could not be pardoned by a future president. There’s the investigation into Trump’s “big-lie” fundraising, and there’s the Mar-A-Lago stolen-documents case, which seems to be a straight-forward slam dunk.

Most serious of all is the case involving Trump’s plot to overthrow our democracy, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Republicans were hoping Jan. 6 would be their equivalent of Mussolini’s successful march on Rome, but they wound up with the MAGA version of Hitler’s failed Beer Hall Putsch. Hitler served less than a year in prison for that failed coup attempt, then rose to power 12 years later, an example of what can happen when coup-plotting autocrats are given a mere slap on the wrist for their crimes.

The hush-money indictment may be small potatoes, akin to gangster Al Capone’s tax-evasion charges, but more-serious indictments may surely bring about Trump’s long-overdue downfall.

He’s a menace to society, not a victim, and deserves no pity whatsoever.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

