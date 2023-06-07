99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader's View: Judicial system has slowed insurrectionists

We must not pretend that the powerful people who plotted to overthrow our democracy are normal or “conservative” politicians.

Opinion by David A. Sorensen, Duluth
Today at 8:04 AM

Historian Timothy Snyder wrote, “Legal institutions that permit the succession of power allow citizens to envision a future where leaders change but states remain. A fascist presents institutions and laws as the corrupt barriers … that must be circumvented or destroyed.”

Sound familiar?

To many MAGA Republicans, it seems, social-justice movements are a threat; the press is a threat; fair elections are a threat; the judicial system is a threat; libraries, schools, and universities are a threat; intellectualism is a threat; science is a threat; socialism is a threat; women’s freedom is a threat; and people of different races, religions, sexual preferences, or gender identities are a threat.

Fears and grievances are stoked, and objective truth is attacked. Political violence is embraced, as the promises of pardons for Jan 6 insurrectionists demonstrates. We must not pretend that the powerful people who plotted to overthrow our democracy are normal or “conservative” politicians.

A tactic of President Donald Trump’s mentor, the late mob lawyer Roy Cohn, was to always accuse one’s enemies of doing exactly what you yourself were doing. In this world of psychological projection, some MAGA extremists say holding people accountable for the coup attempt is something that would only happen in a third-world country. But it was their coup attempt that resembled certain third-world countries. Luckily, our judicial system has slowed down the insurrectionists, and, hopefully, their political leaders will soon be facing justice for their crimes.

