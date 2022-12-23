Reader's View: Jesus’ birth foretold for hundreds of years

Jesus said in the gospel of John, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. He did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved."

Jesus' birth was predicted hundreds of years before His birth, as written in Isaiah: "For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: And the government shall be upon his shoulder, and His name shall be called Wonderful, counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." Handel's “Messiah" didn't compose those words, for they're directly from the BIble — and 2,000 years later, the world still celebrates Jesus' birth.

Jesus said in the gospel of Mark that before He returns, "The gospel must first be published among all nations." The internet is making this possible. There are translations of the Bible in many languages.

Jesus said in John, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man cometh unto the Father but by Me." Jesus had to die so He could come into each of us. As he said, again in John, "The comforter, which is the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, He shall teach you all things.” It means Jesus' spirit is in us and we need to ask Jesus to lead our lives. We need to hear and know Jesus personally — as millions of people experience, including me — to heal our increasingly demonic country and world.

Read testimonies of people experiencing Jesus' presence in books like "My Path to Christ" by Addison Adamu, "Hope in 60 Seconds" by Christina Baker, and "Miracles" by Eric Metaxas.

We need Jesus now!

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth

