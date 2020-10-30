Reader's View: Japan, US need cultural exchanges

This letter is to introduce an opportunity of cultural exchange between Japan and the U.S. Do you have any interest in Japanese culture? Do you want your community to have an opportunity to know more about Japan? I can help. I bring a lot of knowledge of cultural things related to Japan and pictures. So let’s play, think, and discuss. It is a really exciting time. Also, the Olympics are in Tokyo next year, making this a good chance to learn about Japan.

I am proposing this after gaining more interest in Japanese culture after coming to the U.S. I was born in Japan and have lived there 19 years. I think Japanese. However, after coming to the U.S., I have also seen that many things here are different. I have been surprised by the cultural differences.

For example, Japanese students are really quiet in the classroom, but Americans are not. They raise their hands and say what they want to say. Is it because Japanese students are lazy and Americans like discussion? Maybe that is one of the reasons, but I think it is because atmosphere is more important for Japanese students, and individual opinion is more important for Americans. Japanese feel that if one says too much about their opinion, others will hesitate to share another opinion because it may eliminate the first stated idea. On the other hand, in the U.S., having individual opinions is really important, even for small children. Americans can respect others while having a discussion.

Those kinds of small things make a big cultural difference, and I want you to experience this surprise, too. If you have any interest in an event, please contact me. I am open to both individual and group settings, including at senior facilities.

Nanako Hara

Tokyo, Japan

The writer is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, home now in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes to return to Superior in January. She can be contacted at szyj1030.greencurry@i.softbank.jp.