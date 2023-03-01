Reader's View: It’s OK to question vaccinations, therapy bans

The Feb. 15 story, “Religious television ads under scrutiny,” went too far toward denying the legal rights of Christians to share Jesus' love. LGBTQ advocates must think only they have rights, including pushing dangerous lifestyles that confuse and depress children and teens in our society.

I'm sure I will be called racist and homophobic, but consider what has been happening to our culture. Increasingly, it seems, confusion about sexual identity has been harming children, teens, families, and society. Why does there seem to be so little honest investigation into the causes of sexual dysphoria? It used to be rare.

There also seems to be a suspicious "hands off" regarding honest questions and concerns over COVID-19 vaccinations and successful treatments. Our country has always been able to get second opinions about diseases, drugs, and treatments. There are constant drug advertisements with lists of potential adverse effects — except the "hands off" COVID-19 vaccines, it seems. Daystar TV, TBN, frankspeech.com, Newsmax , and even Fox News interview intelligent, licensed, but unfairly censored doctors who have witnesses and information about successful treatments, side effects, and deaths.

The hippocratic oath says to do no harm, to share helpful treatments or failures with colleagues, and to treat all equally. Why aren't doctors doing more to protect minors from sexual mutilation and toxic anti-puberty blockers, even if parents insist on changing children’s sex? Why is our government even discussing such laws?

Conversion therapy also must forbid medication and shock treatment but allow Jesus to heal, as Pastor Nathan Oyloe testified this session at the Minnesota Capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read "Not A Mistake" by Jim Domen.

Stop HF 146, legislation in St. Paul regarding gender-affirming health care.

Jesus said of anyone who offends these little ones that it would have been better to have had a millstone around their neck and to have been drowned in the sea.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days. With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns. We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters. Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802. Fax to: 218-720-5120. Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.