Reader's View: It’s no wonder things boiled over on Jan. 6

It is time for Americans to totally examine what the Democrats and liberal media call the “big lie” when they refer to the 2020 presidential election.

From the beginning, President Donald Trump claimed the election was stolen from him. Leading up to that election, many states changed election laws, and challenges to those changes were left to the courts. There were reports of mishandled ballots; stuffed ballot boxes; ballots arriving late; and the manipulation of public, social websites by our government. Investigations into candidate Donald Trump and his association with Russia led to Crossfire Hurricane, an FBI investigation that found no probable cause. False accusations against Trump played a significant role in voters casting ballots while totally ignoring the unlawful accounts pushed by Hillary Clinton (who destroyed evidence) and others.

We now have many reports from whistleblowers claiming not only wrongdoing but treasonous activity by President Joe Biden and his family, totally ignored by NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and others.

Plus, there is the document investigation into Trump. Why was there never an investigation into others who took documents in the past?

When it came time for Vice President Mike Pence to certify the election, he claims he followed the Constitution by certifying the results for Biden. Others argue he could have, under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, sent the results back to the states for further consideration. The results could have been re-examined for inconsistencies.

Is it any wonder so many citizens are suspicious of all of these events, causing a boiling over on Jan. 6, 2021?

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada

