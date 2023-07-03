Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: It’s no wonder things boiled over on Jan. 6

False accusations against Trump played a significant role in voters casting ballots while totally ignoring the unlawful accounts pushed by Hillary Clinton (who destroyed evidence) and others.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Arnold Breitenbach, Pahrump, Nevada
Today at 10:59 AM

It is time for Americans to totally examine what the Democrats and liberal media call the “big lie” when they refer to the 2020 presidential election.

From the beginning, President Donald Trump claimed the election was stolen from him. Leading up to that election, many states changed election laws, and challenges to those changes were left to the courts. There were reports of mishandled ballots; stuffed ballot boxes; ballots arriving late; and the manipulation of public, social websites by our government. Investigations into candidate Donald Trump and his association with Russia led to Crossfire Hurricane, an FBI investigation that found no probable cause. False accusations against Trump played a significant role in voters casting ballots while totally ignoring the unlawful accounts pushed by Hillary Clinton (who destroyed evidence) and others.

We now have many reports from whistleblowers claiming not only wrongdoing but treasonous activity by President Joe Biden and his family, totally ignored by NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and others.

Plus, there is the document investigation into Trump. Why was there never an investigation into others who took documents in the past?

When it came time for Vice President Mike Pence to certify the election, he claims he followed the Constitution by certifying the results for Biden. Others argue he could have, under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, sent the results back to the states for further consideration. The results could have been re-examined for inconsistencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it any wonder so many citizens are suspicious of all of these events, causing a boiling over on Jan. 6, 2021?

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Why no coverage of rail agreements?
July 01, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Johansen, Duluth
JamesPatrickBuchananletterpic.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Please fix the sidewalk at Fitger's
July 01, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  James Patrick Buchanan
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Survey says, Duluth’s a friendly place
July 01, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Dan Ramlow, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
outdoor celebration of life
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth marks Diona Johnson Day
July 03, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A man stands in front a mural that he painted.
Arts and Entertainment
Epic Jonathan Thunder mural enlivens Zenith Bookstore exterior
July 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Folks talk at a table.
Local
Last Duluth VFW moves to Proctor
July 02, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau