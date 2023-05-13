Reader's View: It seems all about the spin for state legislators
The rebate for single seniors is adding up to a joke, with the amount being a mere pittance.
Wow! The DFLers who believe the rebates and the cutting of the state tax on Social Security, as proposed by this year’s Legislature, will help senior citizens are fooling themselves.
The rebate for single seniors is adding up to a joke, with the amount being a mere pittance. The amount would not even cover a third of rent. It would not cover a month of groceries. The proposed rebate might cover a few tanks of gas.
Moving on to cutting the state tax on our Social Security, that’s an even bigger joke. There would not be enough money saved to fill our gas tanks. We might be able to dine at White Castle once, possibly twice, a month. But at the grocery store, for most, there would not be enough money to add eggs, butter, and a healthy protein source.
It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle our legislators are on, they seldom seem to think of their constituents. Too often, they think only of their party. It seems all about the spin with their messaging.
Deborah Mathiowetz
Foley, Minnesota
