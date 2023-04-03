Reader's View: 'Is anyone upset about school shootings?'

Americans don't get it. No. 1: Please re-read the 1791 Second Amendment carefully. No. 2: Does anyone remember we had a 10-year federal ban on the sales of assault weapons? It unfortunately had a sunset provision. Gosh, I wonder who attached that sunset provision. Let me guess.

Is anyone upset about school shootings? Does anyone think there will be more school shootings? Does anyone think the next school shooter will have an assault weapon? Does anyone feel very anguished by the fact that we know for certain we will bemoan many more school shootings and other mass shootings?

Does anyone remember Las Vegas? Does anyone feel Congress or the National Rifle Association care about the many school shootings that are coming and soon?

Jim Waldo

Duluth and Green Valley, Arizona

