50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: 'Is anyone upset about school shootings?'

Recall the 10-year ban on the sales of assault weapons — and its unfortunate sunset

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Jim Waldo, Duluth and Green Valley, Arizona
Today at 3:59 PM

Americans don't get it. No. 1: Please re-read the 1791 Second Amendment carefully. No. 2: Does anyone remember we had a 10-year federal ban on the sales of assault weapons? It unfortunately had a sunset provision. Gosh, I wonder who attached that sunset provision. Let me guess.

Is anyone upset about school shootings? Does anyone think there will be more school shootings? Does anyone think the next school shooter will have an assault weapon? Does anyone feel very anguished by the fact that we know for certain we will bemoan many more school shootings and other mass shootings?

Does anyone remember Las Vegas? Does anyone feel Congress or the National Rifle Association care about the many school shootings that are coming and soon?

Jim Waldo

Duluth and Green Valley, Arizona

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Sorry, DNT, but nukes are a local concern
April 03, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Robert Kosuth, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Recall Confederate soldiers' courage, devotion
April 03, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Arthur G. Germaine Jr., Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Tackle downtown safety, potholes before nukes
March 31, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Mike Schneider, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Reporters answer questions about their journalism careers
News
Trust Week video: Forum Communications reporters answer questions about their journalism careers
April 03, 2023 11:50 AM
President Biden Visit 040323 001.jpg
Minnesota
'You can stay in Minnesota': On Twin Cities visit, Biden touts Midwest job creation from big spending bills
April 03, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
People work to clear out snow in alley.
Weather
Storm hits Tuesday with messy mix of high winds, freezing rain, heavy snow
April 03, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
040423.N.DNT.SexAssaultReformC1.jpg
Local
Duluth leaders highlight sexual assault reforms
April 03, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen