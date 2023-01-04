99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader's View: Is America ready?

Paraphrasing author J.K. Rowling, if you’re going to say it’s hate not to believe in a gendered soul, then we cannot have a discussion.

Opinion by Warner Gouin, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
January 04, 2023 02:10 PM
The radical progressive left seems to view truth like any authoritarian: dependent on rhetoric based on lies intent on shutting down debate. I ncessant bad-faith criticism defames and demonizes political opponents who speak the truth . It isn’t hate to speak the truth . But leftists attack the right, calling them extremists — just for being right.

Paraphrasing author J.K. Rowling, if you’re going to say it’s hate not to believe in a gendered soul, then we cannot have a discussion. We can’t. There’s nowhere to go.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, after exposing Alejandra Caraballo of Harvard Law School for her incitement, concluded, "It’s clear to me we have to call out threats to our democracy emanating from where they come, whether it’s the right or the left.”

Like Democrats’ vendetta against making America great , President Joe Biden’s MAGA Republican tropethe framing of conservative Americans as the enemy , dubious federal overreach targeting parents and peaceful pro-life protesters , perverted laws portending American persecution for constitutionally protected religious beliefs, and perfidious special-counsel investigations hiding truth to maintain Democratic deniability — when taken together, looks more like Democrats intentionally sowing America’s decline , in service to a hardly humanitarian cabal of globalist elites , advocating depopulation and global authoritarianism, who idolize China’s one-party communist rule .

Biden’s hypocritical “threat to democracy” claim against Italy’s newly elected conservative prime minister Giorgia Meloni, considering her message , couldn’t have characterized better, albeit unwittingly, the Biden regime’s authoritarian impetus.

Paraphrased for length : the attacks on national identity, religious identity, and family identity, generalized to make everything that defines us the enemy, seems an attempt to make the perfect slave, at the mercy of financial speculators. Vowing to defend life, God, country, family, and freedoms, because we will never be slaves, Meloni declared, “That time has come. We are ready.”

Is America ready?

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

