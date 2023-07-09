Reader's View: Instead of race, consider students' means

On June 29, the Supreme Court handed down a decision regarding affirmative action policies practiced in the U.S. for decades. The outcome of this decision will have ramifications far into the future of college education and the access to it for minority populations.

One piece of the issue I’ve never heard discussed or proposed is that most minorities admitted to universities under this practice largely come from those who, in addition to their color or cultural status, are financially disadvantaged. Rather than using race as a determining factor perhaps colleges and universities should look at the financial wherewithal of their applicants and use that in determining admission.

Historically, minority students were most commonly in the lower economic class in the U.S. Rather than use race or culture as a determinant criterion for admission, shouldn’t financial status be the correct way to go? I would posit that at least as large or even larger numbers of minorities of all stripes and colors could gain admission with those criteria, hence taking away the racial component altogether.

If America is serious about providing a level playing field for opportunity, then this may be the way to go.

Steve Cushing

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.