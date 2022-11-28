SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader's View: Inadequate to call shooting a tragedy

Tragedy doesn’t quite convey the intentionality of this act, the evil viciousness of this crime.

Opinion by David Montgomery, Duluth
November 28, 2022 10:28 AM
On Sunday, Nov. 20, a public official described another mass shooting, this one at Club Q in Colorado Springs, as “a tragedy.” As he spoke the word, a word used too many times over the past few years, it felt inappropriate and insufficient to describe the brutal horror that transpired. The Titanic was a tragedy. The Fukushima earthquake and tidal wave was a tragedy. The loss of a child to disease or accident is a tragedy.

A mass shooting technically fits most definitions of tragedy. The essence of the word, however, conveys a randomness of cause, an act of God, or a description of loss from known and accepted risks such as hurricanes and accidents. Tragedy doesn’t quite convey the intentionality of this act, the evil viciousness of this crime.

Use of the word tragedy cushions the community from the starkness of the horror that just occurred. It subtly moves these terrible events into the realm of acceptability, another horrible event like losses from natural disasters that we mourn but accept as part of the order of things.

We need a word that describes the intentionality and brutality of this event. A word that conveys and demands outrage, not sorrow. This wasn’t a tragedy. It was a cold-blooded, hate-filled attack upon a group of innocents who apparently didn’t meet the assailant’s warped view of who “us” is.

I don’t know what that word is, but I know tragedy falls woefully short.

David Montgomery

Duluth

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

