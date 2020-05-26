Reader's View: In-store precautions show care for customers

On the morning of May 16, when I entered Mount Royal Foods, I noticed a new sign advising that patrons were now required to wear masks while shopping. I am very grateful to the management at Mount Royal and other businesses which take this initiative on top of earlier safety measures, including one-way aisles and plexiglas check-out dividers. To me, such actions signal that they care for me as a shopper.

I am old enough to remember the signs, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” We now take that for granted because it is ingrained in our culture. Hopefully, caring for one another by wearing masks in confined public spaces will soon also become a norm.

Geoff Bell

Duluth