Reader's View: In honor of the Carters, make the world better
Politically, ask your members of Congress to pass legislation making sure every American has a part of the dream.
Reading about President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter is always humbling. As the Feb. 25 “National View” column in the News Tribune (“Jimmy Carter: Always simple, humble, kind”) made clear, they have always lived their lives for a better world.
How can we say thank you to this great American couple? We can take action to make the world a better place: Be kind to those around you. Politically, ask your members of Congress to pass legislation making sure every American has a part of the dream. For example, tax fairness. The expanded Child Tax Credit has reached 90% of families with children and has cut child poverty by nearly half. Ask those who represent you to renew it. Or what about families paying 50% and more for rent? Ask for a renters’ tax credit to be passed.
There is no need for people to be struggling, hungry, and homeless in the world’s richest country. Be kind and use your voice to make a difference for millions. The Carters would approve.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
