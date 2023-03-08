Reader's View: In honor of the Carters, make the world better

Reading about President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter is always humbling. As the Feb. 25 “National View” column in the News Tribune (“Jimmy Carter: Always simple, humble, kind”) made clear, they have always lived their lives for a better world.

How can we say thank you to this great American couple? We can take action to make the world a better place: Be kind to those around you. Politically, ask your members of Congress to pass legislation making sure every American has a part of the dream. For example, tax fairness. The expanded Child Tax Credit has reached 90% of families with children and has cut child poverty by nearly half. Ask those who represent you to renew it. Or what about families paying 50% and more for rent? Ask for a renters’ tax credit to be passed.

There is no need for people to be struggling, hungry, and homeless in the world’s richest country. Be kind and use your voice to make a difference for millions. The Carters would approve.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

