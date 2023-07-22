6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: In Duluth, we’re drowning in tax increases

We are being taxed and fee’d to death.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Kathryn Benson, Duluth
Today at 9:14 AM

“Ouch,” I say! I just paid my Comfort Systems bill for the last 32 days. Again, I say ouch!

The reading is for 32 days, the same as last month. The rate from last month was 4,620 and the usage was 8. But, for this bill, the rate is 6,890 with the same usage. What gives? That is a 6.7% increase to my bill for this month. Or $32.74 more for the same usage. I see we now have a “safe water fee,” which costs me $9.72. What is that? We already pay $4.90 for clean water. What gives here?

My spouse and I thought we would be able to live rather comfortably after retirement. But between paying city property taxes and county property taxes, we have to set aside $500 per month — then we have this large increase to our water bill?

And Minnesota Power wants an increase, too? Wow! We are being taxed and fee’d to death. Enough already!

Kathryn Benson

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Why the hurry to demolish Duluth apartment?
3d ago
 · 
By  Cecilia Hill, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Impregnate a woman, get a vasectomy
3d ago
 · 
By  Pennie Turcott, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota’s plans to track us seem unconstitutional
Jul 15
 · 
By  Rilla Anne DeBot Opelt, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Do we lose when we hit snooze?
2h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Artist sits near his work.
Northland Outdoors
Rural Duluth man's fish art brings metal to life
3h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Aerial view of experimental forest
Members Only
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
CirrusIncubator.jpeg
Local
Cirrus buys city building for $3.45 million
12h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien