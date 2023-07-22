Reader's View: In Duluth, we’re drowning in tax increases

“Ouch,” I say! I just paid my Comfort Systems bill for the last 32 days. Again, I say ouch!

The reading is for 32 days, the same as last month. The rate from last month was 4,620 and the usage was 8. But, for this bill, the rate is 6,890 with the same usage. What gives? That is a 6.7% increase to my bill for this month. Or $32.74 more for the same usage. I see we now have a “safe water fee,” which costs me $9.72. What is that? We already pay $4.90 for clean water. What gives here?

My spouse and I thought we would be able to live rather comfortably after retirement. But between paying city property taxes and county property taxes, we have to set aside $500 per month — then we have this large increase to our water bill?

And Minnesota Power wants an increase, too? Wow! We are being taxed and fee’d to death. Enough already!

Kathryn Benson

Duluth

