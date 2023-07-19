Reader's View: Impregnate a woman, get a vasectomy

I try to listen to national news every day. Not watch, just listen. And I heard something recently that caught my attention.

It was a talk about abortion. A man's voice came on and said, and I quote, "If they don't want a baby, they shouldn't have sex." That was it. He didn't say why he thought that, but I think he was trying to make it all the woman's fault if she got pregnant.

Rather than just placing blame, I think he should remember that a woman can't get pregnant without a man who has to admit and accept at least half the blame. I actually think he should take more than half, because a woman is taken out of the mix for at least nine months if she gets pregnant, and he can make lots of babies in that timeframe.

Here's my simple solution: After admitting he has something to do with it, even if he doesn't want any repercussions, he needs to make an appointment to have a vasectomy. That way the woman couldn't take advantage.

Pennie Turcott

Duluth

