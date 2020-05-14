Reader's View: Immigrants caring for us in pandemic

Some people fear refugees will be a financial burden on our country. However, immigrants, many of whom were refugees when they arrived in the United States, are providing essential services and saving lives during the pandemic.

According to the New American Economy Research fund, 28% of physicians, 25% of surgeons, 22% of nursing assistants, and 36% of home health aides in the United States are immigrants. Immigrants also make up a disproportionate number of those who provide essential services in our country, including farm workers, delivery people, and grocery workers. We need refugees in our community, and they need to escape violence in their own countries. Let’s welcome them to St. Louis County.

Betty Preus

Duluth