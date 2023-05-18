99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Ignoring Biden story shortchanged readers

The press conference shed light on the alarming Biden family corruption scandal.

Reader's View
Opinion by John Grandson, Hill City, South Dakota
Today at 11:53 AM

I am writing to express my disappointment and deep frustration with the News Tribune's decision to disregard coverage of Congressman James Comer's crucial May 10 press conference the day it happened or in the following mornings’ papers. The press conference shed light on the alarming Biden family corruption scandal.

It is astonishing that such a significant story was initially overlooked by the News Tribune.

Comer's press conference addressed critical issues directly affecting our country, particularly concerning allegations surrounding the family of President Joe Biden. The failure of the News Tribune to immediately report on this pressing matter was a disservice to its readers, denying them timely access to essential information.

By ignoring Comer's press conference, the newspaper demonstrated a lack of commitment to impartial reporting and neglected its duty to keep the public informed about important events.

John Grandson

Hill City, South Dakota


