Reader's View: Ignoring Biden story shortchanged readers
The press conference shed light on the alarming Biden family corruption scandal.
I am writing to express my disappointment and deep frustration with the News Tribune's decision to disregard coverage of Congressman James Comer's crucial May 10 press conference the day it happened or in the following mornings’ papers. The press conference shed light on the alarming Biden family corruption scandal.
It is astonishing that such a significant story was initially overlooked by the News Tribune.
Comer's press conference addressed critical issues directly affecting our country, particularly concerning allegations surrounding the family of President Joe Biden. The failure of the News Tribune to immediately report on this pressing matter was a disservice to its readers, denying them timely access to essential information.
By ignoring Comer's press conference, the newspaper demonstrated a lack of commitment to impartial reporting and neglected its duty to keep the public informed about important events.
John Grandson
Hill City, South Dakota
