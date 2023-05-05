Reader's View: Ignore deniers, focus on clean-energy benefits

Among the world's most-prestigious science academies, the National Academy of Sciences in the U.S and the Royal Academy in the United Kingdom recently warned that "the time for talk is over" instead of indulging climate doubters.

So skepticism like that expressed (and which was rife with errors) in the April 25 letter in the News Tribune, “ Don’t question climate change, only man’s part ,” will have to be set aside while the large majority of us — the alarmed and the concerned — realize there are enormous benefits to a clean-energy economy.

Benefits? According to Deloitte , a U.S. Climate Action Summit 2023 sponsor, we could save trillions of dollars by fighting climate change, for example by investing in new permitting rules and a newer national electricity grid that would put our waiting wind and solar projects to work.

Also, clean air means another 1.8 years of life for Americans. It means hundreds of billions of dollars a year in health care costs and much suffering saved.

And maybe we can restrain the fossil fuels that have created our predicament.

There's a heck of a good future out there; let's go!

Jan Freed

Los Angeles

