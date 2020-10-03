Reader's View: Iditarod no way to honor lost loved ones

As someone who recently lost two friends to suicide, my sympathy goes out to former Duluth city attorney Gunnar Johnson for the loss of his cousin. But I hope that upon further thought and reflection, he recognizes that there are more meaningful ways to honor lost loved ones than by forcing dogs to run nearly 1,000 miles in extreme weather conditions (" Former Duluth city attorney to run third Iditarod in memory of people who have died by suicide ," Sept. 22).

I felt helpless when I lost my friends. All I can do now is try to live a meaningful life, doing good where I can. I can try to make this often-difficult world a better place.

The Iditarod is responsible for the deaths of at least 150 dogs and the immeasurable suffering of countless others living on the end of a six-foot chain. This cruel endurance race does nothing to foster kindness or compassion, two attributes needed now more than ever.

John Di Leonardo

Long Island, New York

The writer is a senior manager at PETA.