99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Iditarod no way to honor lost loved ones

Reader's View.jpg
By John Di Leonardo, Long Island, New York
October 03, 2020 at 1:00 PM

As someone who recently lost two friends to suicide, my sympathy goes out to former Duluth city attorney Gunnar Johnson for the loss of his cousin. But I hope that upon further thought and reflection, he recognizes that there are more meaningful ways to honor lost loved ones than by forcing dogs to run nearly 1,000 miles in extreme weather conditions (" Former Duluth city attorney to run third Iditarod in memory of people who have died by suicide ," Sept. 22).

I felt helpless when I lost my friends. All I can do now is try to live a meaningful life, doing good where I can. I can try to make this often-difficult world a better place.

The Iditarod is responsible for the deaths of at least 150 dogs and the immeasurable suffering of countless others living on the end of a six-foot chain. This cruel endurance race does nothing to foster kindness or compassion, two attributes needed now more than ever.

John Di Leonardo

Long Island, New York

ADVERTISEMENT

The writer is a senior manager at PETA.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau