Reader's View: I hope protesters don’t die — or kill me

To those of you who protest due to lack of knowledge or compassion, and who are not willing to learn how to handle this catastrophe like the rest of us (since it’s a huge unknown and needs to be figured out the hard way, especially since we are getting little help from our president), I hope and pray you don’t die from it by being in crowds and unmasked. I hope you don’t die from the second, third, or fourth waves, either, or from the next bug that makes its way through the world.

Meanwhile, I would appreciate it if you wouldn’t kill me or my loved ones.

Karen Leland

Duluth