Reader's View: ‘I cry for the America I once knew’

What I witnessed on June 8 was a culmination of our government targeting a political opponent — and it may not be over (“Trump indicted for mishandling classified documents”).

We have always trounced our political opponents, but never has one side been so partisan in using seemingly all of the U.S. government’s resources. This was unprecedented. What was different was that the IRS, CIA, FBI, Department of Education, and National Security Agency are all in the hands of the Democratic Party.

All of these agencies had knowledge of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and of the allegations she paid for the investigation that brought forth the Russia hoax. They all know about Hunter Biden’s laptop; top intelligence officials even signed a document calling it a hoax.

Then there was Peter Strzok, an FBI lawyer who wrote he would do everything in his power to keep Donald Trump from being elected. Plus, the IRS targeted conservative organizations applying for tax exemptions and had to apologize. And the Department of Education encouraged schools to teach same-sex and gender-changing ideas instead of what children need to succeed.

What do all of these organizations have in common? They are all in the hands of the socialist Democratic Party. They are responsible for teaching our children not to love the U.S. and that the nation is systemically racist. This drives a wedge between classes of citizens and proves the divide-and-conquer condition.

The same Democrats are in charge of the U.S. border, allowing millions of unknowns into this country. The city of Los Angeles has become an apparent sanctuary city, along with the entire state of California, it seems, thwarting laws.

There are many more examples of how Americans are being gaslighted. America will never recover, and I cry for the America I once knew.

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada

