Reader's View: How sad that so many tell lies

President Donald Trump told an interviewer he couldn't trust what she said because people say things that aren't true. He must judge others by his own standards, because he rarely tells the truth.

It seems that liars think everyone lies.

I don't lie, and since I assume everyone else is telling the truth also, I believe the lies they tell me. I am hopeful — and am disappointed when I find out I am wrong.

Is our country becoming so reckless in our conversations that the truth is disappearing and we are all turning into skeptics (or "believers" like me who want to believe everyone)? How sad for us.

Pennie Turcott

Duluth