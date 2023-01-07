Reader's View: How far will Netanyahu's anti-LGBTQ go?

Perhaps in his openly anti-LGBTQ discrimination efforts, newly sworn-in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will force LGBTQ persons to wear yellow stars on their clothing whenever in public (“Israel's Netanyahu returns," Dec. 30).

Jim Waldo

Duluth

