Reader's View: How far will Netanyahu's anti-LGBTQ go?
Will he require the wearing of yellow stars?
Perhaps in his openly anti-LGBTQ discrimination efforts, newly sworn-in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will force LGBTQ persons to wear yellow stars on their clothing whenever in public (“Israel's Netanyahu returns," Dec. 30).
Jim Waldo
Duluth
