Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Reader's View: How far will Netanyahu's anti-LGBTQ go?

Will he require the wearing of yellow stars?

By Jim Waldo, Duluth
January 07, 2023 01:01 PM
Perhaps in his openly anti-LGBTQ discrimination efforts, newly sworn-in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will force LGBTQ persons to wear yellow stars on their clothing whenever in public (“Israel's Netanyahu returns," Dec. 30).

Jim Waldo

Duluth
