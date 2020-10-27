99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: How can anyone support Biden?

Reader's View.jpg
By Jerome R. Carlson, Duluth
October 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM

This is in response to the Oct. 25 letter, " How can any woman support the president ?" The response from this writer would be, “How can anyone, man or woman, support former Vice President Joe Biden?”

While some of the behavior of the former vice president has been wiped clean off the internet, there are still many instances of, let's be nice and say, strange behavior toward women and children. Some of the behavior can be found with various searches of Google or YouTube. These are on YouTube: "Biden the pervert (hide your children)," "Sessions swats Biden's hand away," and "Creepy Uncle Joe." Or do a simple Google search of "Biden the pervert." Watch and make up your own mind if you want to vote for this person.

Jerome R. Carlson

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau