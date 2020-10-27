Reader's View: How can anyone support Biden?

This is in response to the Oct. 25 letter, " How can any woman support the president ?" The response from this writer would be, “How can anyone, man or woman, support former Vice President Joe Biden?”

While some of the behavior of the former vice president has been wiped clean off the internet, there are still many instances of, let's be nice and say, strange behavior toward women and children. Some of the behavior can be found with various searches of Google or YouTube. These are on YouTube: "Biden the pervert (hide your children)," "Sessions swats Biden's hand away," and "Creepy Uncle Joe." Or do a simple Google search of "Biden the pervert." Watch and make up your own mind if you want to vote for this person.

Jerome R. Carlson

Duluth