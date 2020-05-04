99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Hospitals open due to housekeeping

By Rebecca Kitzler, Ely
May 04, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I am wondering why some people who are finding themselves unemployed right now are getting unemployment benefits in line with their wages plus another $600 a week to be able to sit home safely — while people considered "essential workers” have to risk their lives and get nothing more for it.

My daughter and I are contracted out as co-managers for the housekeeping department at our local hospital. We don't make much money, we do not get paid time off, and we aren't provided with health insurance. We both have issues that put us in high-risk populations for COVID-19. But each day we go into work before the sun comes up to do what we were hired to do. We were hired to clean and disinfect our whole hospital.

If anyone would really stop to think about it, we are truly on the front line. Our job is to protect the doctors, nurses, all other hospital staff, and anyone who walks through the doors. Without housekeeping and maintenance, no hospital could even have its doors open.

I do appreciate each and every essential worker out there who has to worry about becoming infected and possibly infecting their loved ones. We worry about that, too — but we actually have to worry also about our whole community.

So please, people, pass this on so someone somewhere may read it and actually do something about it.

Rebecca Kitzler

Ely

