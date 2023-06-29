Reader's View: Hold both parties’ pols accountable

I appreciated the points made by Alicia Leiviska, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District Republicans, in her June 26 letter to the editor in the News Tribune (Reader’s View: “ Minnesota DFL has a rhetoric problem ”).

Bringing up faux pas by Democratic elected representatives should make those representatives more aware that citizens are listening and judging.

What Leiviska might be dismissing is that the same kinds of points can be made about Republican representatives.

Hopefully, with this awareness, we can get more civility in our government.

Deborah Mathiowetz

Foley, Minnesota

