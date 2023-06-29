Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader's View: Hold both parties’ pols accountable

Bringing up faux pas by Democratic elected representatives should make those representatives more aware that citizens are listening and judging.

Opinion by Deborah Mathiowetz, Foley, Minnesota
Today at 11:55 AM

I appreciated the points made by Alicia Leiviska, chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District Republicans, in her June 26 letter to the editor in the News Tribune (Reader’s View: “ Minnesota DFL has a rhetoric problem ”).

What Leiviska might be dismissing is that the same kinds of points can be made about Republican representatives.

Hopefully, with this awareness, we can get more civility in our government.

Deborah Mathiowetz

Foley, Minnesota

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

