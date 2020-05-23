Reader's View: Hold accountable those being irresponsible

It was disconcerting to read Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' statement about the chaos in Wisconsin bars due to people not following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, etc. Yes, that was very irresponsible behavior, but the Republicans, Democrats, president, etc., do not "own" the problem.

How about holding accountable the owner of the establishment for allowing rules to be broken in his or her business and the actual customers breaking the laws? Why do politicians always have to place blame on someone else besides the one who’s guilty? This is not elementary school. Adults must be held accountable for their behavior or misbehavior.

I'm sure every civil, law-abiding citizen is very upset over the behavior because it spoils it for everyone else who is willing to abide by guidelines and portrays the state in a negative fashion. I think the governor owes Republicans an apology, although I'm sure I won't live to see it.

Julia Hoag

Duluth