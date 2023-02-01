99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Hero pay in Minnesota a ‘slap in the face’

Due to inflation, the amount we received was nothing.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Kelly Abu Azzam, Sharon Lenzen, Bailey Johnson, Chris Dornbush, Phyllis Hom, and Kelly Heffern, all of Duluth
February 01, 2023 10:08 AM
The $400 and some pocket change awarded to frontline workers in Minnesota last year was like a slap in the face after grueling years of working, risking our lives to COVID-19, and losing our loved ones — while many stayed home and got paid (“ Nearly 1.2 million apply for hero pay in Minnesota ,” July 25).

Also, some frontline workers did not receive one penny.

Minnesota can do better than that for us heroes. Minnesota has a surplus and should do right by us. We also deserve paid time off to recharge because many of us are burned out.

Due to inflation, the amount we received was nothing.

Kelly Abu Azzam, Sharon Lenzen, Bailey Johnson, Chris Dornbush, Phyllis Hom, and Kelly Heffern

Duluth

The writers are employees of St. Ann’s Residence, Duluth.

