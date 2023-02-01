Reader's View: Hero pay in Minnesota a ‘slap in the face’
Due to inflation, the amount we received was nothing.
The $400 and some pocket change awarded to frontline workers in Minnesota last year was like a slap in the face after grueling years of working, risking our lives to COVID-19, and losing our loved ones — while many stayed home and got paid (“ Nearly 1.2 million apply for hero pay in Minnesota ,” July 25).
Also, some frontline workers did not receive one penny.
Minnesota can do better than that for us heroes. Minnesota has a surplus and should do right by us. We also deserve paid time off to recharge because many of us are burned out.
Kelly Abu Azzam, Sharon Lenzen, Bailey Johnson, Chris Dornbush, Phyllis Hom, and Kelly Heffern
Duluth
The writers are employees of St. Ann’s Residence, Duluth.
