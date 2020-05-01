Reader's View: Help available for those with disabilities

On April 16, workers with disabilities were laid off from Goodwill Industries in Duluth (“ 12 Northland Goodwill stores lay off 293 workers ”). These workers face financial challenges on top of other problems they have during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

These workers would benefit from more information to get the financial help they need. For instance, some workers with disabilities may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. This depends on several factors, including what type of employer the person worked for and how much the person earned. Workers who have been laid off should apply for UI benefits as soon as possible to find out if they are eligible. Local legal aid offices may be able to help with UI issues. Workers who receive Social Security disability benefits should also contact the Social Security Administration to see if their benefits will increase.

We at the Minnesota Disability Law Center are hearing of numerous concerns caused by the current health emergency, including workers not getting needed accommodations, students not getting special services through distance learning, a lack of staffing and protective equipment in congregate care facilities, and about potential health care rationing. The law center has offices in Duluth, Mankato, Fertile, and Minneapolis and is Minnesota’s protection and advocacy system for all Minnesotans with disabilities. We provide free civil legal representation across the state, conduct numerous outreach and training events, and educate policymakers about disability rights. We work to ensure Minnesotans with disabilities are free from discrimination and can live, work, learn, and participate in our communities as independently and meaningfully as possible.

The Minnesota Disability Law Center is available to help now. Call our intake line at 800-292-4150, and learn about legal issues related to COVID-19 at lawhelpmn.org/.

Dan Stewart

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth