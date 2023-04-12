99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Healing with Snoopy has been ‘cheerful’

I have enjoyed Snoopy's adventures with his broken leg as I am working to heal mine.

Opinion by Lisa  Bergstrom, Houston
Today at 9:52 AM

My mom and dad live outside of Duluth and subscribe to the News Tribune. They have been sharing the comics with me for the past five weeks. Why? Well, literally the day I got a cast on my broken leg, Snoopy also got a cast on his leg in the Peanuts strip. The day I got my cast off was the same week Snoopy got his off. I have enjoyed Snoopy's adventures with his broken leg as I am working to heal mine. This crazy coincidence has made my down time a little more cheerful.

