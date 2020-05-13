99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Have a clue about the coronavirus

Reader's View.jpg
By James Walsh, Duluth
May 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of masks when it is difficult to maintain social distancing. The CDC also recommends that masks have two layers, washing your hands before donning, only touching the straps or ties, washing your hands before and after taking a mask off, and not touching the part that covers your face. Masks need to be washed or swapped out daily.

Gloves are the same as hands; they spread the virus.

I have been to the grocery store several times without a mask since the stay-at-home order. I do not come within six feet of anyone. I have had mask wearers invade my space, hang out in the middle of aisles, touch their faces to adjust their masks, and pass in between others and myself who were social distancing.

Why would anyone wear a mask when alone raking their lawn, alone on a deserted sidewalk, or alone driving? OK, the driving makes sense if they did not want to touch their mask for its removal or donning.

I don’t think that the “mights,” “could bes,” and “seems likes” we are getting from “experts” instill any confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facts are sunlight kills the coronavirus in seconds and the best ways to stop its spread are social distancing and hand washing.

If our elected officials make wise choices, like not putting COVID-19 patients in assisted-living homes, we are going to get through this.

So, at stores, you will see my smiling face not covered. My washed and/or sanitized hands will be holding my wife’s hand. Typically, we will have two carts, one for my mother-in-law who is 88. For delivery, our hands get sanitized and masks put on. If possible, we set her groceries at the door, in the sunlight.

James Walsh

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten