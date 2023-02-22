Reader's View: Hands off Social Security, Medicare

For the past 60 years, Republicans like President Ronald Reagan; Sens. Mike Lee, Tim Scott, and Mitch McConnell; and House Speaker Paul Ryan have all publicly advocated reducing and/or privatizing Social Security.

Their greed and logic remind me of the parody on communism, George Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” If you are healthy enough to enjoy retirement, you are healthy enough to work. In a Republican utopia, there will be no Social Security. Your joy will come from working until you die. Two jobs are better than one.

Call U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber. Tell him no to increasing the age of retirement and no to cutting Social Security or Medicare. These are earned, prepaid benefits. Don’t let Republicans take your gold and ruin your earned golden years.” Vote DFL.

Charles “C.T.” Marhula

Bemidji, Minnesota

