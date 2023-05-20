99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Gun violence is robbing us of our freedoms

We need to make some changes or else this plague of gun violence will continue to destroy our freedoms.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Peter Krause, Duluth
Today at 9:02 AM

On April 13, a 16-year-old kid in Kansas City, out on an errand to pick up his younger siblings, made a mistake on the address and got shot in the head. Two days later, young people in a car in upstate New York realized they'd pulled into the wrong driveway and were turning to leave when they were shot at, killing a young woman of 20 years. On April 18, in Texas, two teenage cheerleaders were shot, leaving one in critical condition, after they mistakenly opened the wrong car door. And on April 18, a 6-year-old girl and her father were shot in North Carolina after their basketball rolled into the wrong yard.

Were these the results of good guys with guns bravely protecting their property rights against children — unarmed and non-threatening children — who mistakenly wandered into their lines of fire? School shootings, theater shootings, church shootings are all rationalized by Second Amendment advocates as being the result of mental health problems rather than the result of our nation's unfettered gun culture. But the examples from one week in April seem to be clearly related to the uniquely American trend of barely regulated gun-carry laws dressed up as personal-defense rights.

We need to make some changes or else this plague of gun violence will continue to destroy our freedoms. Our freedoms to go to school, to play with a basketball, to drive around aimlessly with young friends, or to go get our young brothers when it's time for bed should not be trumped by some 18th-century, vaguely worded amendment about "well-regulated militias."

Peter Krause

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Electoral College an outdated disgrace
May 19, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  James J. Amato, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: After tobacco fight, legalizing marijuana makes no sense
May 19, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Rosemarie Mitchell, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Ignoring Biden story shortchanged readers
May 18, 2023 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Grandson, Hill City, South Dakota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
A woman wearing a fake beard holds a coffee cup, while another women looks at her with a smile.
Arts and Entertainment
2 days late, 1 actor short, Cloquet theater company opens 'Women Playing Hamlet'
May 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier