Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Gubernatorial forum continued ‘the big lie’

The thing is, even the conservative Heritage Foundation site shows no cases of voter fraud by Minnesotans in the 2020 election.

By Tom Rauschenfels, Duluth
January 01, 2022 at 11:00 PM

The continuation of “the big lie” got further traction in Minnesota when the five announced Republican candidates for governor recently all refused to answer with a definitive “yes” when asked whether President Joe Biden was duly elected. Those candidates — Paul Gazelka, Scott Jensen, Mike Murphy, Michelle Benson, and Neil Shah — were questioned at a forum by noted conservative journalist Hugh Hewittt. The five did the now-quite-customary thing of denying how the majority of Americans voted. It’s the same denying still being done by many politicians on the right side of the aisle a full year after the 2020 election.

What is also quite telling is that both Gazelka and Benson, re-elected to their respective offices in 2020, apparently have no problem with agreeing that their vote counts were fair and honest, allowing them to be returned to the Minnesota Legislature.

Are these the types of candidates we want ultimately signing or vetoing women’s health issues, voting integrity, public school decisions, state taxing policies, and all the myriad of questions that face the state of Minnesota? When they cannot answer “yes” to a query that has been proven true and accurate by many recounts, judges, courts, and ultimately the voters?

Tom Rauschenfels

Duluth

