Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Grow food for growing numbers of hungry

By Damien Cronin, Duluth
May 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I have just decided to forgo planting many flowers this year and instead grow more vegetables and fruits. The growing numbers of local children, their families, and those laid off or furloughed from their jobs due to the coronavirus need our help; more and more area people are going hungry. The experts predict this will continue for some time.

I would hope you would also consider this idea and help the hungry.

If not convinced, I would ask you to spend some time at CHUM, the Damiano Center, the Salvation Army, and local food shelves to see so many hungry and needy local people and their children. They need our help.

Damien Cronin

Duluth

