Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: 'Greenway' over I-35 an opportunity not be missed, Duluth

From the letter: "Yes, it’d be costly; everything is. But where these kinds of permanent values are possible, including saving human lives, costs are not a reasonable argument."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Kent G. Worley
Today at 3:39 PM

Building a 15-acre pedestrian and park "greenway" over Interstate 35 in downtown Duluth, as I and others have proposed and continue to pitch and support, would accomplish many positives.

Those advantages could include cleaner, safer air for people to breathe; pedestrian safety from moving vehicles; viable new connections between downtown and Canal Park; a greener center for Duluth with vegetation and walkways; bikeways and amenities for all ages; bringing people and Lake Superior together; removing highway noise; and multiple uses of what’s now a single-use highway, including improved access and continued interstate operations and maintenance under the greenway.

How could anyone be against these and other values?

Yes, it’d be costly; everything is. But where these kinds of permanent values are possible, including saving human lives, costs are not a reasonable argument.

Importantly, we need to realize that this opportunity will need people to express their support loudly, perhaps even more loudly than when the challenge was keeping Interstate 35 out of Lake Superior. We accomplished that. We can accomplish this greenway, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Write letters to the editor to the News Tribune, talk with community leaders, and convey what a perfect opportunity this greenway can be.

Kent G. Worley
Grand Rapids, Michigan
The writer was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Northern DFLers sold us out in St. Paul
June 21, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Jim Gerdes, Sturgeon Lake
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Taxpayers smiling after this legislative session
June 18, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Nancy M. Glad, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: No need to leave Northland for quality health care
June 17, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Tom Carvelli, Gilbert
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
081220.N.DNT.NeighborsC1.jpg
Local
West Duluth couple files suit over 'racially discriminatory' policing
June 23, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Small community near mine pit cloudy day
Local
Canisteo Mine Pit will finally get fix to rising water
June 23, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth Public Schools alternative high school graduation
Local
What Duluth Public Schools got from its state funding wishlist
June 23, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen