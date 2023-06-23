Reader's View: 'Greenway' over I-35 an opportunity not be missed, Duluth

Building a 15-acre pedestrian and park "greenway" over Interstate 35 in downtown Duluth, as I and others have proposed and continue to pitch and support, would accomplish many positives.

Those advantages could include cleaner, safer air for people to breathe; pedestrian safety from moving vehicles; viable new connections between downtown and Canal Park; a greener center for Duluth with vegetation and walkways; bikeways and amenities for all ages; bringing people and Lake Superior together; removing highway noise; and multiple uses of what’s now a single-use highway, including improved access and continued interstate operations and maintenance under the greenway.

How could anyone be against these and other values?

Yes, it’d be costly; everything is. But where these kinds of permanent values are possible, including saving human lives, costs are not a reasonable argument.

Importantly, we need to realize that this opportunity will need people to express their support loudly, perhaps even more loudly than when the challenge was keeping Interstate 35 out of Lake Superior. We accomplished that. We can accomplish this greenway, too.

Write letters to the editor to the News Tribune, talk with community leaders, and convey what a perfect opportunity this greenway can be.

Kent G. Worley

Grand Rapids, Michigan

The writer was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.

