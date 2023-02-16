Reader's View: ‘Greenway’ over freeway would be inviting

There are important aspects of a proposal to build a 15-acre pedestrian and park “greenway” over Interstate 35 in downtown Duluth that no one has discussed (Local View: “Cover more of I-35 to create more connections to Lake Superior ,” Jan. 13).

Using understandable keywords may help to communicate important life qualities of this proposal, including quiet and understanding, contrast and welcoming, nature and vegetation, reflection and thought, care and protection, sharing and appreciation, health and wellness, and listening and hearing. These all would be parts of a contrasting, unique greenway environment we supporters of the proposal have been trying to communicate.

Here’s perhaps another way to understand it: This greenway would provide a good bit of what our Lakewalk has created for people and why we like and populate the Lakewalk. It’s these corridor qualities of quiet, views, sharing, appreciation, awe, contrast, uniqueness, and more that we have come to know, use, and love. Yes, we supporters believe this greenway can and would create the same and more.

Again, the space we foresee is a covered section of the freeway — a green, inviting public area over the freeway with connecting walkways, amenities, beauty, safety, and healthy air along the way.

Kent G. Worley

Grand Rapids, Michigan

The writer was a landscape architect in Duluth from 1967 through 2007. He designed Lake Place, the Lakewalk, Leif Erikson Park, and Interstate 35 through downtown Duluth. He can be reached at kgwgr@yahoo.com.